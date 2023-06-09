Umno Youth to stage protest against Jocelyn Chia in front of US Embassy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno Youth will stage a demonstration in front of the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (June 9), in protest of stand-up performer Jocelyn Chia.

The protest will be held at 2.30pm.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said he had also instructed his exco members to lodge a police report against Ms Chia, who had joked about the Malaysia-Singapore relations and made remarks about the missing MH370 aircraft.

"She has insulted and belittled Malaysians. She said 'f*** you Malaysia'... this is an insult that Umno Youth and all Malaysians cannot accept.

"We also urge the government to ban her from entering Malaysia, and in the name of solidarity, I am urging all Umno Youth members to take to the streets and assemble in front of the US Embassy at 2.30pm tomorrow (June 9)," he added.

On Wednesday, Ms Chia posted an 89-second video clip on Instagram where she joked about Malaysia being a developing country that is far behind and was once "abandoned" by Singapore.

She also referenced Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which went missing on March 8, 2014, saying Malaysian aeroplanes "can't fly".

These statements drew strong criticism from Malaysians.

According to her website, Ms Chia is a lawyer turned comedian originally from Singapore.

She is reportedly a regular performer at the best comedy clubs in New York City, including the Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club.

Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon on Thursday expressed his dismay at the "gratuitously offensive comments" made by Ms Chia.

"The Singapore Government does not condone words or actions that cause harm or hurt to others and Chia," he said, stressing that Chia was "no longer Singaporean" and that she did not "in any way reflect our (Singapore's) views". NEW STRAITS TIMES