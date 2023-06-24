'Unsolvable for a while': China's youth joblessness seen only getting worse

BEIJING — Young jobseekers in China are faced with the country’s most difficult employment market in generations and they need to brace themselves for tougher times ahead as the struggles will not disappear in the short term, with the worst yet to come, economists said.

The jobless rate for the 16 to 24 age group has gradually climbed since 2020 and hit new highs over the past two months, posing a challenge to Beijing’s post-coronavirus recovery efforts.

And judging from seasonal trends, the youth unemployment rate is expected to rise further in July and August, with a record 11.58 million university graduates set to leave campus.

“China is at the most difficult time for youth employment since the ‘reform and opening up’ in 1978,” said Mr Lu Feng, director of Peking University’s China Macroeconomic Research Centre.

“The problems won’t just disappear in the short term, but will remain unsolvable for a while,” he added during an interview with the Economic Observer newspaper last week.

In May, the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group hit a record of 20.8 per cent, up from the previous high of 20.4 per cent in April. The overall urban surveyed jobless rate, however, remained unchanged from April at 5.2 per cent last month.

Despite the record figure, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui claimed last week that “some people have been misunderstanding the overall volume of our numbers”.

He noted that only 33 million of the 96 million people in the 16 to 24 age group are currently in a position to be employed, as many are students. And among those 33 million, he said, around a fifth have been unable to find work.