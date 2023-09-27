trending: Bride, who lost her sight at 17, blindfolds groom and guests so they can live a moment in her shoes

LONDON, ENGLAND — When 27-year-old Lucy Edwards walked down the aisle on the biggest day of her life, none of her guests, including her husband, could see what she looked like in her stunning wedding dress.

When the bride's father handed his daughter to the groom, all Mr Ollie Cave could do was feel her touch and the details of her dress.

Why? This is because they were all blindfolded.

For Ms Edwards, her nuptials, conducted in such a manner, held special meaning because her vision is impaired.

A recent video of Ms Edwards' unforgettable wedding day went viral on TikTok, garnering 6.5 million views and over 500,000 likes, 1,200 shares, and 1,600 comments to date, since it was posted on September 11.

Ms Edwards explained that she blindfolded her guests because she wanted them to experience a moment living in her shoes.

"This was such an important experience for us both even though Ollie isn’t blind, but we thought it was really important for him and all of my guests to experience what it’s like for me in the most important moment of our life so far," wrote Ms Edwards, who lost her sight when she was 17.

As the couple met at the end of the aisle, Mr Cave could be seen breaking out into a wide smile before kneeling down to feel Ms Edwards’ gown.

In her post, Ms Edwards wrote: “Before Ollie took off his blindfold we had a moment for him to feel my dress and understand why I chose it."

“I am so lucky that I have a husband that accepts me for exactly who I am, my disability and everything. The whole me," she added.

​​​​​