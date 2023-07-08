What is your perfect death? Hong Kong to give terminally ill patients more say over how and where they die

For now, if his health took a turn for the worse, the home in Lam Tin would first move him to its hospice room for 24-hour medical care.

Under current Hong Kong laws, however, he would have to be sent to hospital any time death was imminent. The ambulance staff moving him would perform resuscitation, even if he had indicated earlier that he did not want it. And his death would have to be certified in a hospital.

Currently, all deaths in care homes for the elderly must be reported and need follow-up action by police and forensic pathologists, with postmortem examinations if necessary.

The Hong Kong government is planning to change the city’s laws to improve end-of-life care and give people more legal power to decide the medical treatments they receive when terminally ill, and more choices of where to die.

A number of amendments to the law were proposed last month, following a public consultation in 2019.

An amendment to the Coroners Ordinance aims to exclude natural deaths in residential care homes for the elderly and the disabled from being reportable, provided the individual was diagnosed with a terminal illness, had been treated by a doctor within the previous 14 days, and a doctor confirmed the death was not suspicious.

Proposed changes to the Fire Services Ordinance will allow paramedics to respect a patient’s wish not to receive resuscitation.

This would have to be stated in an advance directive, a legal document signed by mentally sound adults indicating the treatments they did not wish to receive when dying.

While currently there is no legislation stipulating the legal status of the document, which has led to uncertainty among patients, the government is planning to give statutory power to the directives under the proposed changes.

The “do-not-attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation” order, currently issued for those who are mentally incompetent or underaged and relied upon when it would be best for them not to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when terminally ill, would also be made on a statutorily prescribed form. First responders complying with these orders would be exempted from legal liability.

Doctors and care home operators who spoke to the Post welcomed the changes, describing them as a big step forward in improving the city’s end-of-life care, but called for more to be done to raise awareness among the public and healthcare professionals.

Dr Tracy Chen Wai-tsan, from the Hong Kong Society of Palliative Medicine, said dying patients deserved to have more control over their lives at home or in care homes, allowing them to spend more time with loved ones during their last days.

“Patients will feel less anxious and more comfortable in a familiar environment,” said Dr Chen, a specialist with more than 20 years’ of experience working with the terminally ill.