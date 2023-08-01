Logo
Woman charged with splashing hot water on her 4 children aged 8 to 11
By Lydia Lam
Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
SINGAPORE — A woman is accused of ill-treating four of her children by splashing hot water on them, leaving scald burns on their bodies.

The 33-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the children's identities, was handed four charges on Tuesday (Aug 1) of ill-treating children in her care.

According to the charge sheets, all the alleged offences occurred between 6am and about 9.30am on July 2 last year at a flat in Tampines.

She allegedly splashed hot water on her daughters aged eight, 10 and 11, as well as on her nine-year-old son.

The children suffered "superficial partial thickness" burns over their hands, chest, thighs or arms ranging from 1 per cent of their total body surface area to 10 per cent.

The child who suffered the worst burns, according to charge sheets, was the 10-year-old girl.

She was scalded on her left arm, abdomen and both thighs.

The prosecutor asked for bail of S$15,000 to be offered to the accused, and for the woman not to contact the victims.

The children are now housed at a shelter, the court heard. The accused said she lived alone with her children and is divorced.

She is set to return to court later this month.

If convicted of ill-treating a child in her care under the Children and Young Persons Act, the accused could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

