trending: X users concerned Musk's latest move to strip news headlines from tweets could spell more misinformation

UNITED STATES — While X (formerly known as Twitter) users are still reeling from the various changes that X owner Elon Musk has implemented, he has yet again introduced another modification to the social media platform.

On Thursday (Oct 5), Mr Musk X-ed the display of headlines from tweets with news articles, opting instead for a clean picture for “aesthetics” reasons.

The lead picture used in an article now appears when a link is attached, with no headlines or description like before. Users can click the image to visit the page.

Here is how a tweet with a news link looks now.