trending: China’s taekwondo body punishes gym for ‘tarnishing nation’s image’ with ‘zombie’ routine at global contest

SHENZHEN — A taekwondo academy in China has been penalised by the Chinese Taekwondo Association (CTA) for “tarnishing the nation’s image” with its performance of a zombie-inspired routine at a global taekwondo competition.

The governing body added in a statement on Monday (Aug 21) that the “zombie taekwondo dance” performed by Shenzhen-based X-Taekwondo Gym disrespected Chinese culture and promoted negative traditions and customs.

The controversial performance took place during the World Taekwondo Hanmadang which was held in Seongnam, South Korea from July 21 to 24.

An estimated 4,000 people from 57 nations attended the annual event this year, South Korean media reported.

In footage of the performance posted online, seven participants from X-Taekwondo Gym can be seen stepping out in black robes similar to those worn by court officials of the Qing Dynasty. The look is completed with matching hats with fake long braids attached.

The men then begin their routine, busting out a combination of Taekwondo techniques and dance moves inspired by "jiang shi" or jumping zombies popularised by Hong Kong horror movies. The performance was peppered with moments where the “zombies” hopped around with their arms extended in front of them.