The Big Read in short: PE 2023 through the eyes of campaign volunteers

SINGAPORE — Loud cheers rang through Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre as hundreds of Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s supporters tried to get a glimpse of Singapore’s newly elected President on the night of Sept 1.

While the multiple cameras focused on Mr Tharman’s interactions with his supporters as he navigated the hawker centre, in the background was a man in a burgundy shirt with his arms wide open behind him.

Mr Luqman Akasyah, along with a few others, was tasked with protecting the President-elect from the overly excited crowd that were pushing to get a selfie or handshake.

But Mr Luqman is no bodyguard — the 36-year-old is a clean energy scientist and part of a volunteer team for Mr Tharman’s election campaign.

Behind the flyers, posters and social media posts of the presidential candidates vying for votes, hundreds of Singaporeans, like Mr Luqman, had sacrificed their time and energy in trying to get their respective presidential candidates elected.

Some had taken leave from work to join the nine-day Presidential Election campaign, while others had spent their precious free time hitting the streets to hand out campaign flyers to total strangers.

Having grown up in Taman Jurong — Mr Tharman had served as Member of Parliament for Jurong Group Representation Constituency for over 20 years — Mr Luqman saw volunteering in the campaign as his way of thanking the former Senior Minister.

As the dust settled on Singapore's first Presidential Election in 12 years, four volunteers shared with TODAY their experiences in helping the presidential hopefuls in their campaigns.

Two had helped Mr Tharman, while one volunteered for former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian. The fourth helped businessman George Goh, whose campaign was cut short after he was found to be ineligible to run for president.

When TODAY reached out to some of the volunteers for Mr Ng Kok Song, the other candidate in the three-cornered Presidential Election, they declined to speak. His media team told TODAY that Mr Ng, 75, who received 15.72 per cent of the votes, had made his final remarks after the sample count was released on Sept 1.

WHY THIS MATTERS

While some might attribute election results to a candidate's popularity, a well-oiled campaign needs to be supported by dedicated volunteers who can walk the ground, come up with ideas and help rally support the presidential hopeful.

Regardless of their responsibilities, volunteers play a crucial role — be it through raising publicity by distributing flyers, or helping build their social media presence.

Mr Luqman and his wife Rabia'tul A'dawiah, for one, were part of Mr Tharman’s inner circle of volunteers who came up with the idea of using the pineapple as his election logo.