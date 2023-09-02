PE 2023: Tharman 'truly humbled' by sample count projecting landslide win

SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said late on Friday night (Sept 1) that he was "truly humbled" by the result of the sample vote count that projected him winning the Presidential Election with a landslide 70 per cent of the votes.



The sample count put rival candidates Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian at 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

The sample count is based on 100 votes from each of the 1,264 polling centres. It has a confidence rate of 95 per cent and a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

By comparison, at the last contested Presidential Election in 2011, the winner, Dr Tony Tan, secured about 35 per cent of the total votes cast in a four-way contest.

Speaking over the noise of dozens of supporters who came out to see him at the Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre in Jurong West, Mr Tharman, 66, said: "I am truly humbled .. and I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me."

The former senior minister and deputy prime minister added that this was not "a vote for me" but "a vote for Singapore's future, a future of optimism and solidarity".

"It will have to be a future where we have deeper respect for each other as Singaporeans, it will have to be a future that ensures that every generation gets the confidence of knowing that we have reserves and we have the backing that will help us in the future come what may.



"It has to be a future where Singapore is never treated as just a small country. A future where we’re taken seriously by the world, we’re a partner of choice and where we can project our voice of reason internationally in an endangered world, " he said.

He added that his campaign was one of "optimism and solidarity" and he believed that is what Singaporeans want.

Flanked by his supporters, many of whom were carrying pineapples — his campaign symbol — Mr Tharman said it was now a start of a whole period of duty and responsibility.

He had left politics as Member of Parliament for Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) ahead of his run for President.

The pineapple was the logo and symbol of Mr Tharman's campaign. He said he chose it because it in an attractive fruit and a key ingredient in rojak that Singaporeans loved.