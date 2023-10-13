The Big Read in Short: What drives Singaporeans' car-owning dreams amid soaring COE prices?

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Romulus told TODAY that while he personally prefers to be driven around as a passenger in a private-hire vehicle (PHV), he decided to buy a three-year-old Mazda 6 sedan recently.

“I ‘die die’ also must buy a car, because I’m going to be a father soon,” said Romulus, using the Singlish describing the lack of alternative choices.

The logistics professional, who declined to give his full name, said he saw the purchase as necessary to bring his wife and future child around in a more comfortable and convenient manner.

“In public transport, people hardly gave up their seats to my wife,” he said, adding that car-sharing services — which he had used before her pregnancy — fell short in terms of reliability.

“If not for the baby, I think I really have no reason to own a car because taking a PHV is a lot cheaper and I can take the journey-time to sleep.”

Mr Romulus and Mr Izzraimy are among those in Singapore who, for various reasons, decide to own cars despite the increasingly prohibitive costs of having one.

Premiums for Certificate of Entitlement (COE), which form a big chunk of a car’s final price tag, have been hitting new highs this year at various bidding exercises. Besides pushing up car-owning costs, the upward trend also indicates an increasing demand for the vehicles.

All this is happening while Singapore is making inroads in improving its overall transportation system, and other commuting choices become more readily available.

WHY IT MATTERS

Currently seven in 10 households are within a 10-minute walk to a train (MRT or LRT) station, with the proportion to increase to eight in 10 by the next decade, said Transport Minister S Iswaran in Parliament in May.

While the private car population had declined slightly — from about 535,200 in 2012 to 532,300 in 2022 — the number of private-hire cars grew significantly over the same period: From under 15,000 to about 72,600.

This has prompted calls to carve out a separate COE category for such cars or to put a cap on its population, to which the Government has said it would continue to monitor the impact of such cars on the premiums.

Based on the latest figures in August compiled by Onemotoring, here are the recent price tags of some cars, before and after COE: