4 men charged after allegedly harassing police officers at Little India crime scene

SINGAPORE — Four men were each charged on Wednesday (Sept 25) with causing public nuisance and using abusive language against a police officer.

They allegedly did these at a crime scene in Little India, which officers had cordoned off to investigate an alleged murder.

An almost two-minute video of them verbally abusing the officer was uploaded on social media Facebook page ROADS.sg last Sunday, and it got more than 423,000 views in three days.

The four men were:

Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab, 44

Alex Kumar Gnansekaran, 37

Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya, 32

Mohanan V Balakrishnan, 38

Court documents showed that they had allegedly shouted at police officers on Sunday at about 5.10am.

They used phrases such as "You talked like a gangster, you know, we all scared, you know", "we are paying tax, we are paying our ****ing tax" and "I can show you 100 per cent gangster".

The incident took place at the back lane of Sam Leong Road in Little India, where an alleged murder had taken place.

The case involved Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 22, who on Monday was charged with the murder of a 25-year-old along Verdun Road. Another five men were charged in relation to the incident.

The four men charged on Wednesday were unrelated to the alleged murder. They told the court that they intend to seek legal representation.

The police prosecutor told the court that investigations are ongoing and that the men might face more charges.

Their next hearing in court will be on Oct 8.

ALLEGEDLY TAUNTED POLICE OFFICERS

In a press release, the police said that officers were preserving "a murder crime scene" along Sam Leong Road at about 5.10am on Sept 22 when the four men approached.

They allegedly tried to cross the cordoned area, but were advised to use an alternative route.

"Three of the men then allegedly taunted and used abusive language against the officers, while the fourth man purportedly filmed the interactions with his mobile phone," the police added.

"Despite the four men’s behaviour, the officers exercised restraint and strived to de-escalate the situation, even as they were trying to manage the ongoing murder investigation."

The four men used the alternative route "only after much persuasion", the police said.

The police added that they will not hesitate to take action against persons who obstruct public servants carrying out their duties, and against persons who use abusive behaviour towards their officers.

Anyone found guilty of using abusive language against a public servant can be jailed up to a year or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Those found guilty of causing public nuisance face a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.