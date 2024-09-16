Corruption charges against HDB senior estate manager, construction firm boss over fake quotation withdrawn

SINGAPORE — A senior estate manager with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) was given a discharge amounting to acquittal on Monday (Sept 16) over a fake quotation submitted to the statutory board.

Mr Tan Siam Chua, 61, was charged with abetting and instigating Mr Liong Ah Chye, the director of Liong Construction, to submit the false quotation on Sept 16, 2021.

Mr Liong, 62, was also given a discharge amounting to acquittal for the charge of submitting a false quotation.

Both men were handed a charge each under the Prevention of Corruption Act last September over the alleged incident. The charge sheets did not elaborate on what the quotation was for, but stated that it was submitted with the supposed intent to mislead HDB.

A discharge amounting to acquittal means that the charge has been withdrawn and both men cannot be prosecuted for the same crime again.

In response to media queries, the Attorney-General’s Chambers said: "After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the matter, the prosecution directed that a stern warning be administered to both Liong and Tan, and thereafter applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal for both men.

"In directing that a stern warning be administered, the prosecution took into account that although the offences were disclosed on the evidence, HDB ultimately did not take the quotation into consideration."

Speaking to the media after being acquitted on Monday, Mr Tan's lawyer, Mr Kenneth Au-Yong of law firm Ramdas & Wong, said that his client was happy that his name was cleared and is hoping that his position in HDB may be restored.

The lawyer added that Mr Tan was suspended from his position and was paid half of his monthly salary since being charged last year. Mr Tan's bonus was also withheld.

Besides having to deal with the corruption charges, the past year has been stressful for Mr Tan and his family, with many "sleepless" nights, Mr Au-Yong said.

Mr Tan said to the media on Monday: "I trust justice has been done today." He added that he had been prepared to go to trial to fight the charge.

Responding to TODAY's queries, HDB said that it is reviewing Mr Tan's employment status following the withdrawal.

The statutory board added that it is in touch with Mr Tan and relevant parties.

In a statement from his lawyers on Monday, Mr Liong said that he was also happy that the matter has come to an end.

Mr Liong, who was represented by Mr Tang Shangwei and Ms Dorcas Ong of law firm WongPartnership, added: "The acquittal has vindicated my decision to contest the charges from the very start.

"This is because my conscience has always been clear and that I have not done any wrong and have never issued any false quotation."

He also said that the past year "has been difficult" and was thankful for people who had stood by him and his company.

"With the proceedings firmly behind me, I can now close this chapter of my life and focus on my business."