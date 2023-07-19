Logo
11 people taken to hospital following accident involving car and lorry along KPE
SINGAPORE — A total of 11 people were taken to hospital following an accident involving a car and a lorry along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday (July 19) morning.

A photo from Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showing a black car with a crushed bonnet along KPE on Wednesday (July 19) morning.

A photo from Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showing a black car with a crushed bonnet along KPE on Wednesday (July 19) morning.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
In response to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident along KPE towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) before Buangkok Flyover at about 7.50am.

Of the 11 people taken to hospitals, 10 passengers — aged 22 to 42 — were from the lorry while a 23-year-old female was a passenger in the car, the police told TODAY in response to queries.

The SCDF said that five people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, five to Changi General Hospital and the other person to Sengkang General Hospital.

All were conscious when taken to the hospitals. Beyond that, details of their conditions were not disclosed.

In a photo circulating on Facebook, a black car can be seen with its bonnet crushed in heavy rain.

On Tuesday morning, 26 men were taken to hospital following an accident involving three lorries along Kranji Expressway (KJE). 

At least one of the lorries appeared to be a worker transport vehicle. It was not immediately clear if the accident on Wednesday involved such a vehicle.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

