26 men taken conscious to hospitals after 3-lorry accident along KJE
SINGAPORE — A total of 26 men were taken conscious to three hospitals following an accident involving three lorries along Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Tuesday (July 18) morning.

A screengrab of the accident site showing one of the lorries crashing against the back of another (left) and a few men being attended to by SCDF officers (right). alexkutty117/TikTok

A screengrab of the accident site showing one of the lorries crashing against the back of another (left) and a few men being attended to by SCDF officers (right).

Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
Going by a video of the aftermath of the accident posted online, at least one of the lorries appeared to be a worker transport vehicle.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along KJE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Choa Chua Kang Way flyover at 7.08am on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that when its personnel arrived, two persons were found trapped in the front passenger seat of one of the lorries.

“SCDF rescued both persons using hydraulic rescue equipment,” it added.

Of the 26 men, 12 were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, six to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the other eight to the National University Hospital, SCDF said.

Details of the medical condition of the men were not immediately available.

In a 24-second video clip posted on TikTok by user “alexkutty117”, at least three SCDF emergency vehicles and a few officers can be seen at the accident site.

The three lorries involved in the accident are visible in the clip, with a few men in blue uniform seen lying down and being attended to by SCDF personnel at the back of one of the lorries.

One of the three lorries appears to have been used to transport workers while another was carrying heavy machinery. The function of the third lorry was not immediately clear.

Police investigations are ongoing.

