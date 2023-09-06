20 cats stranded for over a week in Bukit Merah flat, after owner abandoned them when sewage pipe burst

SINGAPORE — When a sewage pipe burst in his flat, the house owner abandoned the unit but left his 20 cats behind. He informed the authorities only eight days later.

By the time rescuers arrived at the Bukit Merah flat, the unit's floor had been covered in human waste and some of the stranded cats were drinking liquid from the sewage pipe leak.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) told this sordid tale in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Sept 6).

It had been alerted by the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) on Aug 18 about the state of the 20 cats.

The house owner had informed CWS that the pipe had burst eight days earlier, leaking waste in the flat.

The owner had left the cats, including a kitten, to “fend for themselves”, putting them at risk of malnutrition and poisoning from the toxins in human waste, SPCA added.

Personnel from SPCA and CWS rushed to the unit that same evening, but only managed to enter after midnight.

They found the floor covered in human waste and observed that some of the cats, having been starved of fresh water for over a week, were drinking from the sewage pipe leak.

Two of the cats were also found inside cages, denying them access to any food or water.

Calling the situation “dire”, SPCA alerted the authorities to seize the cats and provide them with urgent medical attention.

The rescue operation lasted 12 hours, the society said.

“The SPCA is committed to supporting the rehoming of these cats upon completion of the investigations and has asked the authorities to further investigate the incident,” it added.

“The cats could have faced life-threatening consequences if we had not attended to them in time.”

According to SPCA, this was not the first time it had encountered such situations.

CARING FOR PETS A 'LIFETIME RESPONSIBILITY'

SPCA said that pets are a “lifetime responsibility” and that it is their guardian’s duty to ensure they are cared for no matter the situation.

“Even before a crisis, have a plan for what you will do if you are suddenly unable to care for your pets. This could involve seeking help from a relative or a friend who can temporarily accommodate them,” the society said.

Pet owners may contact SPCA’s hotline at 6287 5355 or email to enquiries [at] spca.org.sg if they face difficulties or to request assistance.

“It could mean the difference between life and death for your pets,” said SPCA.