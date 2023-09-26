4 foreigners charged with working as food delivery riders without valid passes; 3 others face abetment charge

SINGAPORE — Four foreigners were charged on Tuesday (Sept 26) with working illegally as food delivery riders without valid work passes in Singapore.

Two Singaporeans and a permanent resident, who purportedly provided the foreigners with account access on the food delivery platforms, were charged with abetting in the alleged offences.

The trio had allegedly done so despite being aware that the foreigners did not have valid work passes to work as food delivery riders, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a media statement on Tuesday.

The four foreigners who were charged with being a self-employed foreigner without having a valid work pass are:

Ng Teik Chuan, 36, who allegedly worked as a food delivey rider through the MilkRun and LiveExpress platforms from May 2022 to March 2023

Amanullah Faizal, 37, who allegedly worked as a food delivery rider through Foodpanda in March this year. He had used an account belonging to his friend

Chaw Soon Yaw, 28, who allegedly worked as a food delivery rider through Deliveroo from December 2022 to March 2023. He had used an account belonging to his brother

Muhammad Syazuwan Sharil, 27, who allegedly worked as a food delivery rider through Deliveroo from November 2022 to March 2023. He had used an account belonging to his ex-colleague

Three other people were charged with the abetment of the illegal self-employment of a foreigner without a valid work pass. They are:

Muhammad Mubeen Muthibbi Sahul Hameed, a 47-year-old Singaporean, who allegedly lent his Foodpanda account to his friend Amanullah in March 2023

Low Kim Soon, a 35-year-old Singaporean, who allegedly lent his Deliveroo account to his ex-colleague Syazuwan from November 2022 to March 2023

Chaw Soon Song, 23, a permanent resident who allegedly lent his Deliveroo account to his brother Soon Yaw from December 2022 to March 2023

The seven individuals were charged under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Foreigners who are self-employed without a valid work pass may be liable to a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to S$20,000, or both. They stand to be permanently barred from working in Singapore upon conviction.

MOM said: “Local delivery platform workers who are found to have allowed foreigners to use their accounts may face the same penalties as the latter.”

The ministry also said that it has been engaging the major food delivery companies to enhance their processes and prevent the misuse of accounts by unauthorised parties.

“MOM and the platforms have also worked together on educational messages to advise riders against allowing foreigners to use or share their food delivery accounts, which have been disseminated through the platforms’ communication channels,” the ministry added.

In May this year, CNA reported that Deliveroo and Foodpanda rider accounts were offered for sale on e-commerce platform Carousell, which could allow foreigners to work illegally for the delivery companies here.

The listings include full access to an account for a one-time payment, as well as those that charge a weekly or monthly rent to use the account.

The money earned through the deliveries made on the mobile application would later be transferred to the buyer, after deducting the rental fee, one such seller said.

MOM advised anyone who is aware of suspicious employment activities to report the matter to the authorities at 64385122 or email to mom_fmmd [at] mom.gov.sg

“All information that is shared will be kept strictly confidential,” it added.