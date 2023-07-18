Analysis: Next Speaker's impartiality under more scrutiny after Tan Chuan-Jin's hot mic remark, affair with MP

SINGAPORE — Following Mr Tan Chuan-Jin's resignation as Speaker of Parliament, there is likely to be more intense scrutiny on who will take over the role given an increased focus on the importance of the Speaker's impartiality, said political analysts.

Although somewhat overshadowed by more recent revelations of his affair with a Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Tan had in early July landed in hot water for using “unparliamentary language" during an April sitting in reaction to a speech made by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

In a video that circulated on social media, Mr Tan could be heard muttering the words "f****** populist" after Associate Professor Lim's speech.

On Monday (July 17), Mr Tan and MP Cheng Li Hui both resigned after having an "inappropriate relationship".

While one analyst said that the hot mic issue is more pertinent in the context of parliament, others said that his affair has also added to the overall scrutiny over the question of who will be his successor.

The spotlight on the upcoming appointment could also be intensified by the fact that Mr Tan is the third consecutive Speaker to have ended their term in the position sooner than originally envisioned.

Madam Halimah Yacob served for four years from 2013 to 2017 before she stood down to successfully run for the Elected Presidency.

Her predecessor, Mr Michael Palmer served for one year, resigning in 2012 after admitting to an extramarital affair.

Before that, those serving in the role stayed for relatively long periods.

Mr Abdullah Tarmugi served for nine years from 2002 to 2011 while Mr Tan Soo Khoon served for 13 years from 1989 to 2002.

Experts said that Mr Tan is believed to be the first Speaker here to have come under the spotlight after being caught for expressing views in the House that appeared to be partisan.

Speakers traditionally are required to be above politics and oversee Parliament in a completely even-handed manner. In Britain, for example, the Speaker resigns from his or her political party on election to the position.

'PEOPLE DEMAND MORE IMPARTIALITY'

According to the Singapore Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament may or may not be an MP, but must possess the qualifications to stand for election as one.

Mr Andrew Yeo, the Asia director of Global Counsel, a public policy advisory firm, said that this qualifies both parliamentarians and non-parliamentarians alike for the office of Speaker.

However, someone of high standing is expected to fill the role, given the historical and present circumstances, he said.

“The Speaker of Parliament is a high office that ranks fifth, behind only the offices of president, prime minister, deputy prime ministers and chief justice, and ahead of both senior ministers and cabinet ministers,” he said.

Mr Yeo added that former Speakers have served as Acting Presidents, with President Halimah a former Speaker herself.

Agreeing, Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said that the role of Speaker is a powerful position as he or she oversees proceedings in Parliament and what motions are debated, among other responsiblities.

He added that a good Speaker would appear to be non-partisan and be able to develop relationships across the aisle.

For instance, Madam Halimah was widely respected, even among the opposition members, said Asst Prof Walid, from the Public Policy and Global Affairs program at NTU.

Moreover, the backlash following Mr Tan’s unparliamentary remarks clearly shows that members of the public are sensitive to the risk of a Speaker taking a partisan stance, he said.

“There is added scrutiny on the position now and people demand more impartiality than previously,” he said.

Mr Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at the Singapore Management University, added that Mr Tan’s inappropriate relationship with Ms Cheng also raised issues of fairness.

“It would give rise to real concerns whether a Speaker, who has an inappropriate relationship with an MP, will act in a biased manner towards that MP,” he said.

“Given the cloud under which Mr Tan had stood down as Speaker, his successor has to be able to restore trust inside and outside the House of the Speaker’s impartiality,” he said.

Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst from NTU, added that the next Speaker would have uphold the role of the Speaker and be clear about what he or she can or cannot do in the position.

WHO WILL BE THE NEXT SPEAKER

Assoc Prof Tan said that next Speaker would most likely be a veteran MP who is familiar with the workings of Parliament and its Standing Orders. He cited various MPs who can command the confidence of fellow MPs and are experienced, including:

Deputy Speaker Jessica Tan, who is Acting Speaker after Mr Tan resigned from the role. Ms Tan was elected to Parliament in 2006 and as East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) MP. According to Ms Tan's LinkedIn profile, she has been on a sabbatical since June 2022. Before that, she was director, group commercial at Raffles Medical Group

Ms Denise Phua, was elected to Parliament in 2006, and is a Jalan Besar GRC MP. Before politics, after a career in the corporate sector, in 2005 Ms Phua became a full-time special needs volunteer at Pathlight School, an autism school which she co-founded in 2004

Ms Rahayu Mahzam was elected to Parliament in 2015 as a Jurong GRC MP. She is a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for both the Ministries of Law and Health. Prior to her appointment as a parliamentary secretary, she was a lawyer specialising in family law

Mr Alex Yam was elected to Parliament in 2011 as a Chua Chu Kang GRC MP. A political scientist by training, Mr Yam was a trade unionist with the National Trades Union Congress for seven years

Mr Heng Chee How was elected to Parliament in 2001 and is a Jalan Besar GRC MP. Mr Heng is Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence. Prior to entering politics, Mr Heng held various senior positions with the Singapore police force and was chief executive of NTUC club

Assoc Prof Tan added that past Deputy Speakers such as Mr Seah Kian Peng and Mr Lim Biow Chuan could also be tapped for their experience.

Asst Prof Walid said that Ms Tan would seem like the natural choice given that she will be the Acting Speaker of Parliament in the interim.

However, he noted that not all Deputy Speakers move on to take the role of Speaker.

Both Assoc Prof Tan and Asst Prof Walid said that it is unlikely the other Deputy Speaker Chris de Souza will fill the role, given his ongoing disciplinary matter by the Law Society.

Mr de Souza faces possible disciplinary action for professional misconduct after a disciplinary tribunal found that he had assisted his client in suppressing evidence.

On whether it would be challenging to persuade the next Speaker give up a long private sector career to take up the role in a matter of weeks, some experts say that they do not see a problem.

Asst Prof Walid said that he doubts any of the PAP MPs would say no if PM Lee asks them.

Assoc Prof Tan said that it is a challenge for someone to give up a successful career to take up a full-time appointment as Speaker with short notice and a current political office holder may be able to transition faster.

"It may well be that the next Speaker elected by Parliament may only be for the remainder of the current parliamentary term," he said.

With regards to the short lead time, Dr Tan said that Deputy Speakers would have to double up temporarily during the transition period, should the Speaker be tying up loose ends while moving from a private job to the new role.

On whether the options for a Speaker may be limited because whoever is chosen may have to take a pay cut and give up a career, Asst Prof Walid said: "I doubt the salary is a huge factor since its not as if the Speaker is earning a pittance."

According to the Public Service Division website, the Speaker's annual salary package is S$550,000.