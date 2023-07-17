Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui resign from Parliament, Tan says he's 'fallen short' in areas of personal conduct

SINGAPORE — Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui have tendered their resignation as MPs and members of the People's Action Party (PAP) to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over their personal conduct.

In response to their letters on Monday (July 17), PM Lee accepted the resignations so as "to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years".

In his letter, Mr Tan, who is MP for Marine Parade GRC, also cited his recent remarks in the House which have "raised broader questions over my neutrality".

The matter relates to Mr Tan's use of "unparliamentary language", after a video circulated on social media where he could be heard muttering expletives in reaction to a speech made by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim. Mr Tan has apologised to Mr Lim for his remarks, and the latter has accepted the apology.

Mr Tan said the episode "added to the hurt" he had caused his family and made reference to a shortcoming in his personal conduct. He did not elaborate what the lapse was.

In a separate letter to PM Lee, Ms Cheng, who is MP for Tampines GRC, said she was sorry to be "resigning in these circumstances" but did not elaborate.

PM Lee said in response to Mr Tan that he accepted the resignation and that he understands Mr Tan's "desire to step away from politics and help heal (his) family".

Here are the statements from Mr Lee, Mr Tan and Ms Cheng in full: