#trending: Malaysia's roti canai No 1, but Singapore's roti prata No 12. Ranking of world’s best bread baffles netizens
SINGAPORE — On Sunday (Sept 10), Croatia-based food encyclopaedia TasteAtlas released a list of its "100 Best Rated Breads in the World", based on 9,461 ratings by its audience.
Topping the list was roti canai from Malaysia, while roti prata from Singapore came in 12th — a ranking that baffled Singaporean Redditors, with many wondering what the difference is between the two.
- In a "100 Best Rated Breads in the World" list released on Sunday (Sept 10), roti canai from Malaysia took the top spot while roti prata from Singapore ranked 12th
- While Malaysian netizens expressed their pride, Singaporean netizens were baffled, wondering what the difference is between the two
- Some also called into question the legitimacy of the rankings, especially as the original paratha from India — which spawned both variations — was ranked much lower than both roti canai and roti prata
SINGAPORE — Another day, another Malaysia-Singapore food war?
On Sunday (Sept 10), Croatia-based food encyclopaedia TasteAtlas released a list of its "100 Best Rated Breads in the World", based on 9,461 ratings by its audience.
Topping the list was roti canai from Malaysia, while roti prata from Singapore came in 12th — a ranking that baffled Singaporean Redditors, with many wondering what the difference is between the two.
A Reddit thread on TasteAtlas' list, started by user "doyouhaveabadge" on Monday morning, had garnered 300 upvotes and 120 comments as of Tuesday evening.
"What is the difference between roti prata and roti canai?" mused one Reddit user. "Serious question. I really don't know."
Another remarked sarcastically: "Wow, roti prata is so awesome it appears at least twice on this list."
"Malaysians must be creaming themselves to find out their version of the same dish beats out Singapore's," joked the top comment, referring to the two countries' long and storied history of food wars.
Malaysians often describe Singapore's food as "Malaysia-lite". In June this year, a tweet by a former Canadian minister about nasi lemak being the "most delicious breakfast in Singapore" drew ire from Malaysian netizens, who were quick to scoff at the "inauthentic" dish.
Under TasteAtlas' Facebook post of the list, Malaysian netizens were quick to express their pride, with many comments cheering: "Malaysia Boleh!" (popular Malaysian slogan which translates to 'Malaysia can do it')
But on Reddit, Singaporean netizens poked fun at the weakening Malaysian ringgit (MYR), which in July slumped to a record low of 3.48 ringgit against the Singapore dollar (SGD).
"(The difference is) one is in MYR and the other in SGD," one said.
"Of course (roti canai) is the best bro," another agreed. "Value for money... 1:3.5 for the same thing."
In Malaysia's defence, some countered with the argument that this also translates to a "1:3.5 flavour ratio".
A number of Redditors also wondered why the original paratha or parotta from India, which spawned both variations, was only number 29 on TasteAtlas' list. Also listed was "roti (collectively)" at number 27.
While the original paratha differs across India, roti canai and roti prata both originate from the Kerala variant of the dish, which is fluffier and crispier than that of other regions. Netizens who have tried India's paratha say it has more of a wheat flavour, is "less cooked and more gooey (as) compared to Singapore's roti prata".
Malaysia and Singapore's variants, on the other hand, are largely similar in terms of preparation and characteristics.
According to Seasia, a subsidiary of Indonesian digital media outlet Good News From Indonesia (GNFI), one key difference between the two lies in their thickness — roti canai is typically thinner, lighter and crispier, while roti prata is usually thicker, denser and chewier.
The dishes also differ in serving style. Roti canai is often served with a side of curry of dhal (lentil soup) for dipping or pouring over the flatbread, while roti prata is usually accompanied by a variety of sweet or savoury condiments like curry, sugar and condensed milk.
Dish differences aside, some also called into question the legitimacy of the rankings, especially as the original paratha was ranked much lower than both roti canai and roti prata.
"If the ranking is based on online voting, then it can be gamed," said one Reddit user. "I suspect that's probably what's going on here."
Another pointed to the fact that TasteAtlas had angered Malaysian netizens for ranking the country's cuisine at 46th globally in June 2022, and 39th in December.
"Since then, their food rankings on Malaysian dishes have been posted on r/malaysia (the Malaysia subreddit) and Malaysia websites regularly," added the user, suggesting that TasteAtlas may be a well-known site in Malaysia due to this, and hence garners more ratings from Malaysian netizens.
On its website, TasteAtlas stated that it uses a "series of mechanisms that recognise real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognises as knowledgeable".
"For the '100 Best Rated Breads in the World' list until Sept 11, 2023, 14,596 ratings were recorded, of which 9,641 were recognised by the system as legitimate," it said.
Related topicsTrending singapore food malaysian food
Read more of the latest in