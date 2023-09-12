trending: Malaysia's roti canai No 1, but Singapore's roti prata No 12. Ranking of world’s best bread baffles netizens

A Reddit thread on TasteAtlas' list, started by user "doyouhaveabadge" on Monday morning, had garnered 300 upvotes and 120 comments as of Tuesday evening.

"What is the difference between roti prata and roti canai?" mused one Reddit user. "Serious question. I really don't know."

Another remarked sarcastically: "Wow, roti prata is so awesome it appears at least twice on this list."

"Malaysians must be creaming themselves to find out their version of the same dish beats out Singapore's," joked the top comment, referring to the two countries' long and storied history of food wars.

Malaysians often describe Singapore's food as "Malaysia-lite". In June this year, a tweet by a former Canadian minister about nasi lemak being the "most delicious breakfast in Singapore" drew ire from Malaysian netizens, who were quick to scoff at the "inauthentic" dish.

Under TasteAtlas' Facebook post of the list, Malaysian netizens were quick to express their pride, with many comments cheering: "Malaysia Boleh!" (popular Malaysian slogan which translates to 'Malaysia can do it')

But on Reddit, Singaporean netizens poked fun at the weakening Malaysian ringgit (MYR), which in July slumped to a record low of 3.48 ringgit against the Singapore dollar (SGD).

"(The difference is) one is in MYR and the other in SGD," one said.

"Of course (roti canai) is the best bro," another agreed. "Value for money... 1:3.5 for the same thing."

In Malaysia's defence, some countered with the argument that this also translates to a "1:3.5 flavour ratio".