Man found dead near Republic Polytechnic, no foul play suspected: Police
SINGAPORE — The body of a 49-year-old man was found near Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands last Saturday (Aug 19) afternoon.

A man's body was found at a compound next to Republic Polytechnic on Aug 19, 2023 , behind the fence on the right. Google Street View

A man's body was found at a compound next to Republic Polytechnic on Aug 19, 2023 , behind the fence on the right.

Sufiyan Samsuri
Sufiyan Samsuri
Published August 21, 2023
Updated August 21, 2023
SINGAPORE — The body of a 49-year-old man was found near Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands last Saturday (Aug 19) afternoon.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted at 2.45pm to a case of unnatural death at 7 Woodlands Avenue 9.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the police added that no foul play is suspected.

A photo posted on Stomp website shows several police officers, some wearing face masks, at a location surrounded by a fence and hoarding.

When contacted on Monday, Republic Polytechnic told TODAY that the man’s body was found outside of the school’s compound.

“We have established that the deceased is not a member of the Republic Polytechnic community”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

