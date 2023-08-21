Man found dead near Republic Polytechnic, no foul play suspected: Police

SINGAPORE — The body of a 49-year-old man was found near Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands last Saturday (Aug 19) afternoon.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted at 2.45pm to a case of unnatural death at 7 Woodlands Avenue 9.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the police added that no foul play is suspected.

A photo posted on Stomp website shows several police officers, some wearing face masks, at a location surrounded by a fence and hoarding.

When contacted on Monday, Republic Polytechnic told TODAY that the man’s body was found outside of the school’s compound.

“We have established that the deceased is not a member of the Republic Polytechnic community”.

Police investigations are ongoing.