Man found dead near Republic Polytechnic, no foul play suspected: Police
SINGAPORE — The body of a 49-year-old man was found near Republic Polytechnic in Woodlands last Saturday (Aug 19) afternoon.
In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted at 2.45pm to a case of unnatural death at 7 Woodlands Avenue 9.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the police added that no foul play is suspected.
A photo posted on Stomp website shows several police officers, some wearing face masks, at a location surrounded by a fence and hoarding.
When contacted on Monday, Republic Polytechnic told TODAY that the man’s body was found outside of the school’s compound.
“We have established that the deceased is not a member of the Republic Polytechnic community”.
Police investigations are ongoing.
