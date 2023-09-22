2 persons taken to hospital after chain collision on AYE involving 5 vehicles

SINGAPORE — Two people ended up in hospital following a five-vehicle chain collision along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Sept 21) morning.

Responding to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving two tipper trucks, two vans and a taxi along AYE towards Tuas.

“A 35-year-old female van driver and her 39-year-old male passenger were taken conscious to the hospital,” they added.

In a video clip posted on the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page on Thursday, the five vehicles are seen lined up one after another, with what appeared to be cement covering the vans and taxi.

The front of a grey van appears to be smashed after colliding with one of the tipper trucks. Towing trucks are also seen at the accident site.

Police investigations are ongoing.