When a child mistreats or abuses animals, is it a sign of something more troubling?

The first time I walked in on my nephew chasing the family’s pet cat around the house, my first reaction was to tell him not to do that.

Given a talking-to for “disturbing” the cat, he stopped but went back to doing the same after a while. Around five or six years old at the time, he had seemed oblivious to the cat’s distress.

The cat, being swift and nimble, was not harmed, although my nephew got scratched once.

Was he being mischievous and curious about how the cat would react to his chasing? Or was his behaviour suggestive of something more concerning? Was I right in trying to discipline him?

I did not think that my nephew had malicious intent, but I could not help my own nagging feeling: When children behave in an unruly manner towards animals, when should the adults in their lives worry?

In the last few years, there have been cases of animal cruelty by children and youth that made the news.

Among these was a 10-year-old boy who threw a community cat off a public housing block. The cat died.

In a separate case, a 19-year-old, who pleaded guilty and was given a community sentence for several offences such as trespassing a rhino enclosure at the Singapore Zoo and killing a live frog on a foosball table.

In April this year, a teenaged boy was arrested for committing an obscene act on a cat.

Figures by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) showed that the number of animal welfare and cruelty cases was at its highest last year since 2020.

In total, there were 481 cases in 2020, 324 in 2021 and 511 last year.

In the same period, there was a seven-fold increase in the number of cases involving child and youth animal abusers.

Of the total cases reported, there was one case each in 2020 and 2021 that involved youth (under the age of 21), but there were seven such cases last year.

SPCA said that the numbers reflect cases that had enough evidence of animal abuse and exclude suspected cases with inconclusive evidence.

The absolute number of cases involving a child or teenager may seem low, but Ms Aarthi Sankar, executive director of SPCA, said that “a single case is arguably one too many, especially among this young age group”.

She observed that the common ways in which animal abuse was carried out included:

Inflicting penetrating injuries such as slashing and cutting

Causing blunt force trauma to the animal such as by throwing it from a height, slamming it on a hard surface, stamping on it or tying it with a rope-like implement

Inflicting burns by fire or hot water

Acts of animal cruelty and abuse are never acceptable no matter the perpetrator’s age. However, I cannot help but wonder if such cases could have been prevented if the adults in these young people’s lives had stepped in earlier to intervene.

At the same time, I was also appalled by the intense public vitriol and threats against some of the young culprits. For example, online users called for the 10-year-old to be taught a similar painful lesson and to be jailed, with some threatening to throw him off the building.

How helpful would retributive justice be in addressing the complex psycho-social aspects involved in children who commit such acts?

WHY ADULTS SHOULD NOT IGNORE IT

Mental health experts I spoke to said that any incident of animal maltreatment by children must always be addressed and not waved off as child’s play or curiosity.

However, they also pointed out that reacting to the child’s wrongdoing in anger, or physically punishing or intimidating the child would be counterproductive and may even perpetuate the circle of violence.