Container truck tips over along Clementi Ave 6, causing road to be closed for almost 8 hours

SINGAPORE — A container truck flipped to its side in an accident along Clementi Avenue 6 on Monday (June 26) afternoon, causing the road to be closed for more than seven hours.

This was on the stretch after Commonwealth Avenue West, heading towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

An in-car camera footage of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Monday shows a red truck with a blue container swerving to its right as it approached another truck ahead, before hitting a concrete divider and tipping over.

The contents of the container were seen spilling onto the road, which connects the Pan Island Expressway to the AYE and is widely used by motorists travelling from the west.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck at 12.54pm.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and two emergency vehicles were later seen attending to the accident.

A man could be seen trying to climb out of the truck's door.

SCDF said that one person sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

It was unclear what caused the accident.