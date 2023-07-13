Cyclist, 18, dies after accident with private bus in Yishun, 37-year-old driver arrested

SINGAPORE — An 18-year-old male cyclist died in an accident with a private bus in Yishun on Wednesday (July 12).

A male bus driver, 37, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a cyclist at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road at about 5.55pm on Wednesday.

A person was pronounced dead the scene by paramedics, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Photos posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com show the cyclist’s body lying on the road, while an orange and white bus belonging to Frontier Tours — a company which provides chartered bus services — is also seen at the accident site.

Police investigations are ongoing.