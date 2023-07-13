Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Cyclist, 18, dies after accident with private bus in Yishun, 37-year-old driver arrested
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyclist, 18, dies after accident with private bus in Yishun, 37-year-old driver arrested

SINGAPORE — An 18-year-old male cyclist has died in accident with a private bus in Yishun on Wednesday (July 12).

Photos posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com show the cyclist’s body lying on the road (left), while a bus belonging to Frontier Tours is also seen at the accident site (right). Singapore roads accident/Facebook

Photos posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com show the cyclist’s body lying on the road (left), while a bus belonging to Frontier Tours is also seen at the accident site (right).

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — An 18-year-old male cyclist died in an accident with a private bus in Yishun on Wednesday (July 12).

A male bus driver, 37, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a cyclist at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road at about 5.55pm on Wednesday.

A person was pronounced dead the scene by paramedics, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Photos posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com show the cyclist’s body lying on the road, while an orange and white bus belonging to Frontier Tours — a company which provides chartered bus services — is also seen at the accident site.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related topics

road accident cyclist yishun

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.