Female passenger dies several days after fatal CTE road accident that ripped car in half
SINGAPORE — The 26-year-old female passenger involved in a car accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 11 has died, the police said in an updated statement on Tuesday (Aug 22).

A screengrab of the car ripped in half after an accident along a slip road going to Seletar West Link on the Central Expressway on Aug 11, 2023. SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook

A screengrab of the car ripped in half after an accident along a slip road going to Seletar West Link on the Central Expressway on Aug 11, 2023.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
SINGAPORE — The 26-year-old female passenger involved in a car accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Aug 11 has died, the police said in an updated statement on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Her death comes several days after she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while she was unconscious following the accident, the police said. She died in the hospital.

Another 26-year-old male car passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The male car driver of the same age was taken conscious to the hospital.

The accident occurred around midnight at the CTE and Seletar Expressway (SLE) slip road into Seletar West Link.

A video clip of the accident scene was first posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante last Friday depicting a grey car with half its body ripped off.

At the time, the police said they believed the car “self-skidded” along the slip road, resulting in the body of the car being torn in half.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

