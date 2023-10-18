Female pillion rider, 38, dies after accident with tipper truck in Jurong East

SINGPORE — A 38-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle died following an accident with a tipper truck along Jurong Town Hall Road on Wednesday (Oct 18) morning.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident along the said road towards Bukit Batok Road at 7.40am on Wednesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A male motorcyclist, 38, was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

TODAY understands that they were a couple.

A video clip of the accident that was posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page shows the motorcycle skidding on the outermost lane, before falling on its side.

A tipper truck is seen in the middle of the three-lane road.

Police investigations are ongoing.