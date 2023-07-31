Food delivery motorcyclist, 52, taken conscious to hospital after accident with lorry in Sembawang

SINGAPORE — A 52-year-old motorcyclist was taken conscious to the hospital following an accident involving a lorry in Sembawang on Monday (July 31) morning.

TODAY understands the man is a food delivery rider.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said on Monday they were alerted to an accident between a motorcycle and a lorry along Sembawang Drive towards Admiralty Road at 11.45am.

A 12-second clip of the aftermath posted on TikTok by “user3696616844949” shows a white motorcycle, with a detached food delivery box seen nearby, lying on its side in the middle of the road.

Some dents are seen on the front of a white and blue lorry carrying the logo of Initial, a hygiene services company. A woman could also be seen opening the door of the lorry though it is unclear if she was the driver.

A traffic police officer is also seen inspecting the motorcycle.

It is not immediately known how the accident happened.

Police investigations are ongoing.