trending: GrabFood bans delivery rider who was caught on CCTV drinking customer’s iced Milo before delivering it

SINGAPORE — A GrabFood delivery rider, who was caught on security footage drinking a beverage from a food order that he was delivering, has been banned by food delivery platform Grab.

Mr Hazique Hibri shared his encounter with the delivery rider on TikTok, with some online users recounting similar experiences.

In his post, Mr Haizique showed footage of the delivery rider guzzling his drink in front of his house, which the TikTok user caught on his closed circuit-television (CCTV) camera.

His suspicions that his iced Milo order from McDonalds had been tampered with were confirmed, he said, when he saw that the spout of his drink was wet with the beverage and possibly “saliva or sweat”.

He showed a photo of a drink that was visibly only three-quarters full and had a wet cover.

Mr Hazique said he had attempted to confront the delivery rider but was met with confusion, as the rider only responded with "huh".

He said: “I feel for these food delivery riders and I understand that the work is tiring. I understand that you can get thirsty.”

“But just don’t pass me something that you’ve put your lips on,” he added with a grimace.

Mr Hazique highlighted that the delivery rider had a five-star rating on the Grab app and that he does not think that it is the rider’s first offence.

The video of his recount of the incident, posted on Wednesday (Sep 6), has gained close to 300,000 views and over 600 comments as of Friday (Sep 8).