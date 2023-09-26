Hazel Park condominium residents return to find damage after WWII bomb disposal operation
SINGAPORE — Some damage has been spotted at a condominium near to the controlled detonation and disposal of a World War II bomb at a construction site in Upper Bukit Timah on Tuesday (Sept 26).
The Hazel Park condominium is located within a 200m radius of the bomb site. Its residents were among those required to vacate their building during the operation, when Singapore Armed Forces' explosive ordnance disposal unit disposed of the war relic by way of two controlled detonations.
Safety checks were then conducted and residents in the area were given the all-clear to return to their homes at about 5pm.
While the majority of residents who had to evacuate returned to find no damage to their homes, some Hazel Park residents spotted damage in certain common areas of the condominium.
Photos circulating in a residential chat group show pieces of fallen plaster and cracked windows that were cordoned off with tape, with a sign warning residents not to touch the affected window.
A resident of Hazel Park told CNA that she saw cracks on a glass panel that directly faced the blast site.
"I saw cracks in this side glass panel of the door in Block 21's main lobby. Block 21 is one of the two blocks facing the blast site," said the resident, who declined to be named.
The resident also saw "fragments of plaster" on the ground at a basement lift lobby at Block 17 of the condominium, another building that overlooked the bomb disposal site.
According to her, the fallen plaster was "directly underneath what seemed like an access panel on the false ceiling".
CNA has reached out to the Building and Construction Authority for more information, including if the property damage at Hazel Park was caused by the bomb detonations.
Queries have also been sent to the condominium's management for more information on the damage.
The 100kg WWII aerial bomb was unearthed last week at the work site of the upcoming Myst condominium near Cashew MRT station.
The two blasts took place at about 12.30pm and 1.45pm, the latter of which could be heard from as far as Senja-Cashew Community Club about 2km away from the site.
The community club served as an evacuation centre, where many of the affected residents went to wait out their day.
To facilitate a safer operation, certain roads around the area were also closed to traffic.
More than 4,000 people living and working in the area were evacuated due to the bomb disposal operation.
The last reported incident of an unexplored WWII relic was in 2019, when a 50kg aerial bomb was found at Jiak Kim Street in the River Valley area, also during excavation works at a construction site.
In 2016, the Singapore Armed Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit also disposed of a 100kg war relic found at a construction site in Mandai. CNA
