In pictures: Upper Bukit Timah residents begin evacuating for disposal of World War II bomb
SINGAPORE — Residents living in the vicinity of a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah have begun preparations to evacuate the area on Tuesday (Sept 26), following news of a scheduled controlled disposal of a World War II bomb that was uncovered last week.

Residents leaving Blk 154 Gangsa Rd with their pet cat. Raj Nadarajan/TODAY

Residents leaving Blk 154 Gangsa Rd with their pet cat.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
Some occupants were seen leaving their housing block buildings with their pets in tow as preparations for the bomb disposal proceeded underway.

The 100kg World War II aerial bomb will be disposed between 8am and 7pm by bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). More than 4,000 residents and stakeholders, and over 1,000 units will be affected by the bomb disposal, reported CNA.

Leonard Leong/TODAY
The site where the war relic was found at 800 Upper Bukit Timah Road, on Sept 26, 2023 at 7am.

During this time, Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm. This comprises the stretch between Woodlands Road and Petir Road for the flyover and between Petir Road and Cashew Road in Upper Bukit Timah.

Occupants of the following buildings were also previously told by the police to temporarily vacate the premises during the operation:

  • The Linear
  • Hazel Park
  • Bukit 828
  • Block 154 Gangsa Road
  • Hazel Park Terrace
  • Shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road

Students from Greenridge Secondary School, which will also be vacated, will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.

The police said that they will provide an update on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) when roads are reopened.

The authorities added that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parked indiscriminately or causing obstruction may be towed.

Drone activities are also strictly prohibited in the bomb disposal operation area.

A temporary holding area will be set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club where residents may spend the day when the operations are ongoing.

Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Resident from Blk 154 leaving with a terrapin.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Police officers putting up barricades near a pathway leading to The Myst condominium construction site.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Residents from Blk 154 Gangsa Rd heading to Senja-Cashew CC with their pet dogs.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
A tag marking a vacated unit at Blk 154 Gangsa Rd.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Police officers outside Blk 154 Gangsa Road after the residents vacated their units.

