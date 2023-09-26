In pictures: Upper Bukit Timah residents begin evacuating for disposal of World War II bomb

During this time, Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm. This comprises the stretch between Woodlands Road and Petir Road for the flyover and between Petir Road and Cashew Road in Upper Bukit Timah.

Occupants of the following buildings were also previously told by the police to temporarily vacate the premises during the operation:

The Linear

Hazel Park

Bukit 828

Block 154 Gangsa Road

Hazel Park Terrace

Shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road

Students from Greenridge Secondary School, which will also be vacated, will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.

The police said that they will provide an update on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) when roads are reopened.

The authorities added that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parked indiscriminately or causing obstruction may be towed.

Drone activities are also strictly prohibited in the bomb disposal operation area.

A temporary holding area will be set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club where residents may spend the day when the operations are ongoing.