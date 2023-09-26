In pictures: Upper Bukit Timah residents begin evacuating for disposal of World War II bomb
SINGAPORE — Residents living in the vicinity of a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah have begun preparations to evacuate the area on Tuesday (Sept 26), following news of a scheduled controlled disposal of a World War II bomb that was uncovered last week.
SINGAPORE — Residents living in the vicinity of a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah have begun preparations to evacuate the area on Tuesday (Sept 26), following news of a scheduled controlled disposal of a World War II bomb that was uncovered last week.
Some occupants were seen leaving their housing block buildings with their pets in tow as preparations for the bomb disposal proceeded underway.
The 100kg World War II aerial bomb will be disposed between 8am and 7pm by bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). More than 4,000 residents and stakeholders, and over 1,000 units will be affected by the bomb disposal, reported CNA.
During this time, Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm. This comprises the stretch between Woodlands Road and Petir Road for the flyover and between Petir Road and Cashew Road in Upper Bukit Timah.
Occupants of the following buildings were also previously told by the police to temporarily vacate the premises during the operation:
- The Linear
- Hazel Park
- Bukit 828
- Block 154 Gangsa Road
- Hazel Park Terrace
- Shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road
Students from Greenridge Secondary School, which will also be vacated, will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.
The police said that they will provide an update on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) when roads are reopened.
The authorities added that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parked indiscriminately or causing obstruction may be towed.
Drone activities are also strictly prohibited in the bomb disposal operation area.
A temporary holding area will be set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club where residents may spend the day when the operations are ongoing.
Related topicsbomb
Read more of the latest in