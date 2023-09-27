Highest proportion among youths aged 18-29 with poor mental health, rising to over 25%: National health survey
SINGAPORE — Slightly over a quarter of Singapore residents aged 18 to 29 suffered from poor mental health last year, a national survey has found.
- The Ministry of Health's (MOH) 2022 National Population Health Survey was released on Sept 27
- It found that those aged 18 to 29 had the highest proportion (25.3 per cent) with poor mental health compared to other age groups
- However, more Singapore residents were willing to seek informal help — such as from friends, relatives or religious leaders — when they were unable to cope with stress, the study found
- Meanwhile, the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) 2022 National Nutrition Survey showed worrying trends such as a higher sodium intake and an increased calorie consumption among Singapore residents
These youths made up the highest proportion of residents who faced mental health issues compared to other age groups, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), releasing its findings from the 2022 National Population Health Survey on Wednesday (Sept 27).
The proportion of youths dealing with mental health issues in 2022 — 25.3 per cent — was an increase from the 21.5 per cent in 2020.
In comparison, the prevalence of poor mental health in those aged 30 to 39 was 19.4 per cent last year, a rise from 12.6 per cent in 2020.
For those aged 40 to 49, the proportion was 15.7 per cent, up from 12.4 per cent in 2020.
Overall, 17 per cent of Singapore residents faced mental health issues last year, up from 13.4 per cent in 2020.
However, more people were also willing to seek informal help — such as from friends, relatives or religious leaders — when they were unable to cope with stress, the study found.
MOH's survey tracked the health and risk factors, as well as lifestyle practices of Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 between July 2021 to June 2022.
As part of the study, about 8,000 residents completed household interviews and around 9,000 attended a health examination.
'REDUCED STIGMA'
The increase in "help-seeking behaviour" displayed by Singapore residents in response to stress "reflects continued public awareness of mental health, and reduced stigma around mental health conditions", said MOH on Wednesday.
The study found that more people on the whole were willing to seek help informally from their social circle (79.7 per cent) than from healthcare professionals (56.6 per cent) if they were constantly unable to cope with stress.
Informal support networks include friends, relatives and teachers, while healthcare professionals include counsellors and psychologists.
However, the proportion of residents who were willing to seek informal help decreased with age, the study found.
The 18-to-29 age group (88.1 per cent) was the most willing to seek help informally. Older adults aged 60 to 74 were the least willing, with 68.4 per cent saying they would seek help.
In contrast, only 60.1 per cent of those aged 18 to 29 said they would seek help from healthcare professionals.
This was even lower (48.1 per cent) among older adults aged 60 to 74. Those aged 30 to 39 years (62.0 per cent) were the most willing to do so.
Females were also more willing to seek help from healthcare professionals and informal support networks compared to males, the study found.
NUTRITION STUDY
Meanwhile, a separate survey by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) revealed some unhealthy dietary trends among residents last year.
These included rises in sodium intake and calorie consumption among Singapore residents.
HPB's 2022 National Nutrition Survey monitored the dietary patterns and nutritional status of 3,000 Singapore residents aged 18 to 69 from December 2021 to August 2022.
Although the National Nutrition Survey found that sugar consumption has decreased since 2018, sodium intake remains high.
The daily sodium intake of the population increased from 3,480mg in 2019 to 3,620mg in 2022.
Nine in 10 Singapore residents exceed the daily recommended sodium intake of less than 2,000mg, which is equivalent to one teaspoon of salt. This was a slight rise from 88 per cent in the last study done in 2019.
A key source of sodium consumption is the salt and sauces added during cooking, as well as in meals eaten outside of home, said MOH.
Soupy dishes were the main source of sodium, followed by convenience foods and gravy or sauce-based dishes.
The ministry added that on average, sodium content has increased by 22 per cent per dish sold outside in 2023 compared to 2010.
This is due to increases in portion size and price increases for ingredients. This causes food operators to turn to salt — a cheaper alternative — to maintain flavour.
To address this trend, the HPB had in September 2022 announced targets to reduce sodium intake by 15 per cent in the next five years.
HPB had also said that it will make healthier salt and seasoning products more readily available to consumers, such as potassium salt which contains about half the amount of sodium compared to regular table salt.
Although the Population Health Survey showed that there was a decreasing prevalence of diabetes and high cholesterol among Singapore residents, the prevalence of hypertension continues to rise.
Just 19.8 per cent of residents suffered from hypertension in 2010, but this figure rose to 35.5 per cent in the 2019-2020 study and 37 per cent in the 2021-2022 edition, said MOH.
A diet high in sodium is a significant risk factor for hypertension, both ministries said.
Every one-gram increase in salt intake a day is associated with a nearly 10 per cent increase in hypertension risk, said HPB during a media briefing on Monday ahead of the release of its survey results.
OTHER FINDINGS
EATING MORE, EXERCISING LESS
The HPB's nutrition survey found that people are eating more, with the average calorie intake increasing from 2,360kcal in 2019 to 2,410kcal in 2022.
More than half, or 61 per cent of the population, are exceeding their daily recommended calorie intake after factoring the energy required for physical activity.
This is compared to 55 per cent in 2019.
The main sources of excessive calorie intake include fried foods and flavoured rice, said HPB.
Despite the increase in calorie intake, MOH's National Population Health Survey found that fewer people were engaging in sufficient physical activity, with only 74.9 per cent doing so compared to 84.6 per cent in 2019.
This is likely due to the reduced commuting from hybrid work arrangements, which has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, said MOH.
The World Health Organization's physical activity guidelines stipulate at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent of moderate and vigorous intensity physical activity, per week.
BINGE DRINKING HOLDS STEADY
Although the overall prevalence of binge drinking was trending downwards between 2019 and 2022, the decrease was not significant.
It decreased from 9.6 per cent in 2021 to 9.4 per cent in 2022.
Males aged 40 to 49 and females aged 30 to 39 had the highest proportion of binge drinkers at 16.9 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, the population health survey found.
