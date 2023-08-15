How the presidential candidates are wooing young voters, one TikTok trend and Instagram Reel at a time

WHAT THE CANDIDATES ARE DOING

Using the Meta Ad Library, a tool provided by the social media company to track ad spending across Facebook and Instagram, TODAY was able to find out that Mr Ng has so far spent around S$10,500 on Meta advertisements in the last week, while Mr Tan has spent less than S$100 since launching his presidency bid.

Mr Goh and Mr Tharman have not spent on advertisements on Meta platforms so far.

Similar data is not available for other platforms, including TikTok, which has become an increasingly important platform for politicians, election season or not.

In a sit-down interview with TODAY on Aug 4, Mr Ng, 75, said that he hired a social media company to manage his online campaign, because since the 2011 election, Singapore has raised a new generation of voters.

“A younger group of Singaporeans who have grown up in the social media world, so I realised that I had to reach out to them,” he said.

The former chief investment officer of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC added that his team studies the performance of his social media accounts and generates a report for him weekly.

“Are you gaining more and more followers? And they draw for me a chart, how am I comparing with Tharman, how am I comparing with Tan Kin Lian and George Goh? And what are the issues that people are interested in?”

The team also gives him immediate feedback on what online users are saying about his latest media appearances and social media posts.

So for example, in early August, his team told him that “people know now that Ng Kok Song as an investment expert, but people still do not know Kok Song as a person”, he said.

That gap has since been steadily filled, with Mr Ng having put out videos to show his more personal side. This includes a recent video testimonial series, including one featuring Dr Carol Tan, who cared for his fiancee Sybil Lau's late mother.

In the video, Dr Tan describes how Mr Ng and Ms Lau had shown care to the hospital staff despite the difficult time they were going through themselves.

Similarly, Mr Goh’s media team told TODAY that social media is an integral part of the 63-year-old businessman’s campaign.

“For someone like Mr George Goh who is not a public figure and an independent candidate without a huge machinery behind him, it is crucial that we use the most effective ways to get as many people to know him at speed and scale,” the team said in a WhatsApp response to queries.

“Social media platforms also enable the team to translate who Mr George Goh is, his life, his beliefs and his connection with people, authentically and directly to our audiences,” they added, saying that his social media posts aim to showcase “his roles as a father, a business leader, a philanthropist and a former Non-Resident Ambassador to Morocco”.

The team has also put out a special docu-series on Youtube titled “Time for Chain” (a wink at online users who have made fun of Mr Goh’s mispronunciation of the word “change”), aimed at shedding light on Mr George Goh’s journey behind-the-scenes, as well as an e-book, “Lights on Istana”, to educate voters about the role of the Presidency.

“Many people view the President’s role as largely ceremonial. Mr George Goh would like to shift this perception,” the team said.

As for Mr Tan Kin Lian, this year’s election is his second time making a bid for President. The 75-year-old said he can see a “vast difference” in the social media landscape since 2011, when the main platforms candidates used were Facebook and Blogger.

He added that social media is in fact “of top priority” in his campaign, and he uses WhatsApp and Facebook as his main form of communication. For these platforms, he has an army of 200 supporters “who help to spread my campaign messages virally to their contacts”, he said.

He also has a team of young volunteers who manage his TikTok and Instagram pages to reach out to younger Singaporeans, he added.

While he plans to continue actively spreading his message on social media, Mr Tan noted that netizens may find the deluge of information throughout the campaign period overwhelming.

“I hope that they will not find it irritating. Perhaps, they can just ignore the messages that they are not interested in,” he said.