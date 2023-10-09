Low chance of haze affecting Singapore on Oct 10, rain expected to improve Indonesia hotspot situation: NEA

SINGAPORE — The likelihood of haze affecting Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 10) is low as rain in the region is expected to improve the hotspot situation in Indonesia.

Wetter conditions were observed over many parts of the surrounding region on Monday, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory.

"Due to thick cloud cover, hotspots and smoke plumes could not be detected over Sumatra from satellite imagery today," it added.

“While the prevailing winds are expected to blow mainly from the south or southwest tomorrow, showers in the region will help to improve the hotspot and haze situation in Sumatra. The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is thus low.”

There were also thundery showers over many areas in Singapore on Monday afternoon.

As of 9pm, the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range, while the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was 56 to 73 in the moderate range.

The PSI for the next 24 hours is forecast to be in the moderate range as well, said NEA.

Air quality readings and advisories can be found on www.haze.gov.sg and the myENV app.