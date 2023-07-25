Man, 24, arrested after allegedly stealing S$27,000 gold necklace from Carousell seller

SINGAPORE — A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold necklace worth S$27,000 on Sunday (July 23) when he met its owner for a purported sale transaction.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the police said they received a report from the alleged victim about the incident at about 6.40pm on Sunday.

TODAY understands that the pair had met through e-commerce platform Carousell, where the alleged victim had put up the necklace for sale.

The 24-year-old man then allegedly posed as a legitimate buyer to meet the seller, only to then take the jewellery and flee.

“Through follow-up investigations, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on July 24,” the police said.

The necklace was later recovered.