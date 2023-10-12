trending: 'Mom math' is latest 'girl math' spin-off that casts spotlight on mothers' mental load and thrift tactics

SINGAPORE — Over the past couple of months, "girl math" seems to have taken social media by storm, with the hashtag currently standing at over 871 million views on TikTok, more than double its tally just three weeks ago.

The viral TikTok trend, in which young women rationalise their money habits or spending in inventive ways that do not always make mathematical sense, has also spawned spin-offs such as "boy math" which mocks embarrassing and hypocritical male behaviour.

Its latest evolution is "mom math", where mothers share how they calculate the time needed to get out of their house with their kids or how they justify spending money on baby clothes and milk powder, shedding light on the mental load that a mother faces daily.

The #mommath hashtag has already racked up 10 million views on TikTok as of Thursday (Oct 12), with a number of netizens commenting on some videos of how they can relate to mom math.

#MOMMATH WHEN IT COMES TO BABIES

How do moms do the math when it comes to babies? Singapore-based influencer Midi describes it as such: