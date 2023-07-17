Logo
Motorcyclist, 38, dies after accident with van and lorry along Bedok North Road
SINGAPORE — A 38-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident along Bedok North Road on Sunday (July 16).

A screengrab from a video clip showing the aftermath of the fatal accident. Singapore roads accident/Facebook

A screengrab from a video clip showing the aftermath of the fatal accident.

Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published July 17, 2023
Updated July 17, 2023
In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said on Monday they were alerted to an accident involving a van, a lorry and a motorcycle along the said road towards Tampines Avenue 10 at about 3pm on Sunday.

A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A video clip posted on Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com shows a red and black coloured motorcycle lying on its side in the middle of the road, with debris strewn around the area.

A silver van and a cargo truck are seen parked on the road, while a blue police tent is seen on the grass patch at the side of the road.

It is unclear how the accident happened.

Police investigations are ongoing.

