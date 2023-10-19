Logo
Motorcyclist, pillion rider taken to hospital after accident with car in Boon Lay
Motorcyclist, pillion rider taken to hospital after accident with car in Boon Lay

SINGAPORE — Two persons were taken to hospital after an accident between a motorcycle and a car in Boon Lay on Thursday (Oct 19) morning.

A screengrab from a video clip showing Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles at the accident scene (left) and a number of emergency personnel attending to the two casualties. user7091832175052/TikTok

A screengrab from a video clip showing Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles at the accident scene (left) and a number of emergency personnel attending to the two casualties.

Sufiyan Samsuri
By Sufiyan Samsuri
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
SINGAPORE — Two persons were taken to hospital after an accident between a motorcycle and a car in Boon Lay on Thursday (Oct 19) morning.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Jalan Boon Lay and Chin Bee Drive at 7.36am on Thursday.

"A 49-year-old male motorcyclist and his 42-year old female pillion rider were taken conscious to the hospital," the police added.

TODAY understands that the two are husband and wife.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said both were taken to the National University Hospital.

A video clip of the aftermath of the accident posted by “user7091832175052” on TikTok shows at least eight SCDF personnel attending to the two persons, who are seen lying on a grass patch near a traffic junction.

Two SCDF emergency vehicles are also at the scene.

A motorcycle is seen lying on its side, with debris scattered on the road, near a stationary black car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

