Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

National Day Rally 2023: Live updates from PM Lee Hsien Loong's speeches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live

National Day Rally 2023: Live updates from PM Lee Hsien Loong's speeches

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered this year’s National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug 20 (Sunday) at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio. 

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published August 20, 2023
Updated August 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 20) from 6.45pm. He will speak in Malay at 6.45pm, in Mandarin at 7pm and in English from 8pm.

This year's National Day Rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio.

In his National Day Message on Aug 8, Mr Lee said he will be revealing more details at the National Day Rally on adjustments to be made to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) schemes to ensure affordable housing, as well as the Central Provident Fund (CPF) system to give extra help to older workers. 

Follow our live coverage here:

Related topics

National Day Rally 2023 NDR2023 Lee Hsien Loong

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.