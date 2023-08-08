Govt looking at measures to keep HDB flats affordable, give 'extra help' to older workers with insufficient CPF savings: PM Lee

SINGAPORE — To provide "extra help" to seniors with insufficient Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings as well as to keep housing affordable, adjustments will be made to the CPF system as well as the Housing and Development Board (HDB) schemes, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual National Day message on Tuesday (Aug 8).

More details on the changes will be revealed in the National Day Rally, he said.

His statement, which was about 12-minutes long, was pre-recorded at the SkyOasis@Dawson HDB project in Queenstown and aired on CNA at 6.45pm, addressed a range of priorities faced by the Government, including good governance, active ageing, and public trust.

Noting that Queenstown is one of Singapore's oldest towns, Mr Lee said the Government has invested heavily in affordable, accessible, and high-quality public flats for millions of Singaporeans over the decades in non-mature as well as mature estates.

"But as we continue to develop more public housing, fewer and fewer undeveloped sites are left for us to build new estates... So, in time to come, more and more new HDB flats will be built in existing estates, like here in Dawson," said Mr Lee.

With flats in the mature estates generally costing more, Mr Lee said that public housing must remain accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups, and housing schemes must be kept "fair and inclusive for all".

As for seniors and retirement security, Mr Lee said the Government has undertaken "special efforts" to adapt HDB estates and flats to serve a rapidly ageing population.

Nearly one in five Singaporeans today is aged 65 or older, he said, and the number is expected to increase to one in four Singaporeans by 2030.

To this, he said the CPF system has been progressively enhanced over the years, and there is targeted assistance to lower-income workers.

"But some older workers now in their 50s and early 60s still have not built up enough CPF savings for retirement and can do with some extra help. I will talk about this at the Rally too," said Mr Lee.

The National Day Rally will be delivered by Mr Lee at the Institute of Technical Education College Central at Ang Mo Kio on Sunday.

AFFORDABLE, ACCESSIBLE HOUSING FOR ALL

Speaking on the issue of keeping housing affordable, PM Lee noted that due to the scarcity of undeveloped sites for building new HDB flats, more flats will have to be built in older estates.

Flats in these locations will naturally be in greater demand, and their launch prices and resale prices will reflect that, he said.

Mr Lee added that flats in non-matured estates generally have fewer amenities or less central locations and thus are priced lower. But these existing non-mature estates are "steadily maturing" as their transport links and amenities improve, he said.

Amid this changing landscape, PM Lee said the Government must still be firm in its commitment to affordable and accessible housing. Hence, the Government will tweak HDB’s housing schemes to achieve these goals.

“We must still ensure public housing is accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups. We must keep our housing schemes fair and inclusive for all," said Mr Lee.

"We have some ideas on how to do so, which I will share at the National Day Rally."