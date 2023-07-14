Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Iswaran arrested on July 11, out on bail; passport impounded: CPIB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iswaran arrested on July 11, out on bail; passport impounded: CPIB

SINGAPORE — Transport Minister S Iswaran and Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) managing director Ong Beng Seng were arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Tuesday (July 11), CPIB said on Friday. 

Transport Minister S Iswaran. TODAY file photo

Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Justin Ong
By Justin Ong
Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Transport Minister S Iswaran and Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) managing director Ong Beng Seng were arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Tuesday (July 11), CPIB said on Friday. 

Both men were released on bail, the bureau said in a reply to queries from TODAY. 

As part of their bail conditions, both Mr Iswaran and Mr Ong's passports were impounded, it added.

The arrests came a day before CPIB announced on Wednesday that Mr Iswaran was assisting the bureau with investigations into a case it has uncovered. 

On the same day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that he had asked Mr Iswaran to go on leave of absence, and that Mr Chee Hong Tat would be acting Transport Minister. 

Mr Ong's arrest was disclosed by HPL in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

In its filing, HPL also said that Mr Ong, 77, was travelling abroad on Friday and that his passport would be surrendered to the authorities upon his return to Singapore on a date it did not specify.

In its statement on Friday, CPIB said that "subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas" and that these requests would be assessed on a case-by-case basis. 

CPIB said that it had "assessed and acceded" to Mr Ong’s request to travel overseas.

"Mr Ong’s bail quantum was also increased to S$100,000," said CPIB. "Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the bureau."

It did not state the original bail amount.

CPIB said it is unable to provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

Related topics

Ong Beng Seng CPIB S Iswaran

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.