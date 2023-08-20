NDR 2023: Singles can buy 2-room BTO flats in all locations, including prime areas, from second half of 2024

SINGAPORE — From the second half of 2024, single Singaporeans will have more public housing options to choose from, including two-room units in prime areas, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday (Aug 20).

Unveiling the move in his National Day Rally speech at the ITE College Central campus at Ang Mo Kio, Mr Lee noted that more and more Singaporeans are choosing to be single, and the Government has heard their feedback that they, too, hope to own their homes and have more housing choices.

And so, in a move aligned with the reclassification of public housing projects, eligible first-timer singles will be allowed from the second half of next year to:

apply for two-room flexi Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in all locations, across Standard, Plus and Prime housing projects

buy a Standard or Plus flat of any size in the resale market

buy a 2-room Prime flat in the resale market.

WHY IT MATTERS

Changing lifestyles and social aspirations have led to more singles choosing to live on their own, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“During our Forward Singapore engagement sessions on public housing, some singles reflected their preference for flats in mature estates to be nearer to their elderly parents for mutual care and support,” said MND and HDB.

The 2022 Population in Brief report found that the proportion of singles among adult Singaporeans have increased for most age groups, except for males aged between 44 and 49, and females aged 35 to 39.

The 2021 Marriage and Parenthood Survey released in October last year also found a slight decline in the proportion of single respondents aged 21 to 35 who intend to get married.

A total of 80 per cent of such respondents expressed such a desire, compared with 83 per cent in 2016 and 86 per cent in 2012.

While measures have been introduced progressively over the years to expand housing options for singles, several restrictions remain for this group.

For example, in 2021 a national debate erupted over whether it was a "step backward" for the Government to bar singles from buying flats in prime areas when it launched the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model for upcoming projects in central locations such as the Greater Southern Waterfront and the city centre and towns surrounding it.

This will change when the new classification system of Prime, Plus and Standard for BTO projects kicks in from the second half of 2024, said MND and HDB.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE CHANGES

Today, singles can only buy BTO flats in non-mature estates and they are not allowed to apply for any BTO units built under the PLH model.

From the second half of 2024, eligible first-timer singles aged 35 and above will be able to apply for two-room Flexi BTO flats in all locations across Prime, Plus and Standard housing projects.

Now, singles are not allowed to buy any PLH units on the resale market.

Under the new rules, they will be allowed to buy two-room PLH flats on the resale market.

Under current rules, singles are already allowed to buy resale flats of any size in non-PLH estates, except for 3Gen flats.

This will continue, as they will be able to buy resale flats of any size in Standard and Plus projects, except for 3Gen flats.

The new classification and Plus model will not be retroactively applied to existing flat owners and the current resale market.

Given that Prime and Plus flats will have a minimum occupation period of 10 years, it will be more than a decade before any Prime or Plus flats are available in the resale market.