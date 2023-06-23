Ninja Van warns of scammers impersonating its employees on WhatsApp, asking people to take part in survey

SINGAPORE — Logistics firm Ninja Van has warned the public of a scam going around on WhatsApp involving people pretending to be its employees.

It said in a statement on Friday (June 23) that it was made aware of an incident involving a victim who was misled into taking part in a WhatsApp survey.

From information gathered so far, victims would receive these unsolicited WhatsApp messages from a foreign phone number pretending to be a Ninja Van employee.

Earlier this week, food delivery and reservation platform Oddle Eats sent an email to its customers warning of a scam with a similar approach.

Ninja Van said that it has since posted a public advisory against the WhatsApp scam on its website.

“We strongly advise the public not to respond to these messages or click on any accompanying links,” it added.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

On June 6, a victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, purporting to be from Ninja Van, and was asked to complete a survey.