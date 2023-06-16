Office workers describe feeling tremors, hearing 'exceptionally loud' crash as concrete wall at Tanjong Pagar site collapsed, killing worker

SINGAPORE — Office workers near a Tanjong Pagar building site where an estimated 50-tonne concrete wall collapsed and killed a worker on Thursday (June 15) described hearing an “extraordinarily loud” crash and experiencing tremors when the incident happened, leaving some of them stunned.

One of them, who wanted to be identified only as Mr Nikolas, was at his office on the 11th floor of ABI Plaza, about 50m away from the site when the collapse happened.

The 39-year-old who works in oil and gas projects told TODAY that he heard a loud boom that “sounded like something big was collapsing” and felt mild tremors on the floor at about 2pm.

Initially, he and his colleagues did not think much of it, thinking it was normal demolition work going on at the former Fuji Xerox Tower on the Bernam Street site to make way for a mix-use development.

“There are many construction sites in this area and they are always drilling. So we thought the loud noise and the vibrations in the ground were just part of the demolition project going on.”

So they were shocked at the sight of the collapse when they took a look out onto the street.

“We could see everything from the 11th floor and it was really bad. The whole thing was a mess and we couldn’t recognise the pathway that was destroyed,” he said.

Mr Suren Segaran, who is a director of a company located near Bernam Street, said that the reinforced concrete wall collapsed onto a footpath that he usually uses.

The 35-year-old said: “I walk along that pathway quite often as it’s located between my office and the place where I usually get lunch. I’m just glad that I didn’t walk there today when the structure collapsed, which was just past an hour after lunch time.”