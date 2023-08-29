PE 2023: Cyclist heckles, 'threatens' Ng Kok Song during campaign walkabout in Clementi

However, in less than a minute, he was back again, seen riding at full speed down the slope towards Mr Ng’s direction.

Sensing imminent danger approach, Mr Ng’s team circled around Mr Ng and walked him towards safety while his younger brother tried to stop the cyclist from advancing.

Though restricted from speeding up, the cyclist continued to trail Mr Ng, shouting vulgarities and making threatening gestures, until he stopped at the foot of the stairs near a bubble tea shop.

It was unclear if Mr Ng had left at this point but this was when the cyclist proceeded to shout, “Not my president!” before he turned slightly to the crowd to chant “Tan Kin Lian” twice.

Mr Tan, former chief executive officer of NTUC Income insurance cooperative, is the other candidate for the upcoming election along with former Cabinet minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The cyclist then got back on his bike and gruffly yelled, “Excuse me!”, as he rode away.

In a statement released by Mr Ng's team later at night, it said of the cyclist: "He began shouting vulgarities, making threatening gestures and followed Mr Ng for a short distance."

Mr Ng was not hurt, it added, but after he left, police officers responded to a call for assistance from a member of the public.

His team also said that the police collected statements from its members who witnessed the incident.