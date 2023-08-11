Writ issued for Presidential Election; Nomination Day on Aug 22, Polling Day on Sept 1

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1 to vote for the nation’s ninth President, should there be more than one eligible candidate, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Aug 11) issued the Writ of Election.

Nomination Day will fall on Aug 22 and nominations will be held at the People's Association, at 9 King George's Avenue.

Each candidate will have to pay a deposit of S$40,500, which has to be made by noon on Nomination Day.

To date, four individuals have made known their intent to stand for the highest office, in chronological order of their public announcements:

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who made the announcement to contest in June

Businessman George Goh

Ex-GIC investment head Ng Kok Song

Ex-NTUC Income chief and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian

All four presidential hopefuls have submitted their applications to be certified eligible to stand.

Presidential hopefuls who have yet to submit their applications for a certificate of eligibility and a community certificate for the coming election will have until Aug 17 to do so.

Failure to do so with either committee will rule them out of the election. They must also apply for a political donation certificate to the Elections Department by Aug 18.

The last Presidential Election in 2017 was reserved for ethnic Malays because there had not been a president from the racial group for the five most recent presidential terms.

The upcoming elected presidency will not be reserved for minority candidates.

To qualify, the presidential hopeful must have held a senior public office or helmed a company that has at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity for at least three years.

They can also contest if the Presidential Elections Committee, a six-person committee chaired by the chairman of the Public Service Commission Lee Tzu Yang, deem them eligible under a deliberative track.

The contender must also be a Singapore citizen, be at least 45 years old on Nomination Day and not belong to any political party.

POSTAL VOTING, MORE POLLING STATIONS

If polls are held this year, voters can expect shorter waiting times as 15 per cent more polling stations will be set up this year, announced the Elections Department (ELD) in July.

The Government had previously announced that overseas postal voting will be implemented for the first time from this year's Presidential Election onwards. Registration for overseas voting will close on the second day after the Writ of Election is issued.

Overseas Singaporeans who choose to vote by post must ensure that their return envelopes containing the marked postal ballots reach the Returning Officer in Singapore no later than 10 days after Polling Day.

Before the introduction of postal voting, overseas Singaporeans had to travel to one of 10 polling stations worldwide to cast their vote. This resulted in some Singaporeans being unable to vote during the 2020 General Election when travel restrictions were implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2011, applications for the Presidential Election opened on June 1. The Writ of Election was issued two months later on Aug 3, and Nomination Day was set on Aug 17, 2011.

Polling day was Aug 27, 2011.

For the 2017 Presidential Election, applications opened on June 1.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong then issued the Writ of Election on Aug 28.

Nomination Day was set on Sept 13 that year and polling day on Sept 23, 2017, but Madam Halimah Yacob was declared the President on Nomination Day as there were no other candidates who qualified.

She was sworn in the following day.

Earlier Presidential Elections had been held in the last week of August.

But in 2017, the Government said that it was moving to a September polling date to avoid having the campaign period clash with National Day celebrations, and to provide for a longer time needed to assess prospective candidates.

