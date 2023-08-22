PE 2023: Singapore needs best person as President in a 'world of Goliaths', says Tharman

SINGAPORE — Likening Singapore to David in a world of Goliaths, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that the country needs the best person with the best abilities and track record to represent it as head of state in this current era of fraught geopolitics.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday (Aug 22) at the People Association’s headquarters after being confirmed as a candidate in the upcoming Presidential Election, the former Senior Minister said that now more than ever, the big countries, or Goliaths, of this world are in conflict with one another, and "the Davids" like Singapore must do their best to avoid getting trampled on.

“We need the best person with the best abilities, track record, on the ground nationally and internationally to represent Singapore as head of state in this new era,” he said.

He was responding to comments made by fellow presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Saturday, in which Mr Ng compared himself to David in the presidential race and Mr Tharman to Goliath.

Mr Ng had then expressed hopes that the people of Singapore would "help David", calling Mr Tharman a “formidable opponent”.

But Mr Tharman said that the "real David" is Singapore.

“So we got to all think of ourselves as Davids, we are all underdogs in the world,” he said.

ON THE 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' AGAINST TAN KIN LIAN

Mr Tharman was also asked to respond to presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian’s allegations that his political opponents had orchestrated a "smear campaign" against him by sparking controversy over his social media posts about "pretty girls".

Mr Tharman said that he has nothing to do with it, and added that he is glad Mr Tan has since withdrawn the suggestion that Mr Tharman's supporters had had a hand in the supposed smear campaign.

“It certainly goes against everything I represent, which I’ve said repeatedly – the need to focus on candidates’ ability to contribute to Singapore and avoid smear campaigns of any sort,” said Mr Tharman.

He added: “Clearly I have nothing to do with it but I’m very sure that no one backing me has anything to do with it either,” he said.

Reiterating a point he had made in a speech after being confirmed as candidate, Mr Tharman said he is looking forward to a "fair and dignified contest as is befitting the office of the presidency".

He also expressed hopes that the contest will "unite Singaporeans and not divide us".

As he gears up for Polling Day on Sept 1, he said he will continue what he has always been doing throughout his public service career.

“As I’ve said, I will not be changing my personality because I’ve been at this for more than 20 years,” he said.

Mr Tharman added that he enjoys meeting people, interacting with them, solving their problems and being with them when they go through their joys and frustrations.

“I have a track record on the ground nationally and internationally, which I believe allows the elected presidency to play a full role in the future for Singapore,” he said.

“And I hope Singaporeans will vote on the basis of those attributes and the character that I bring to the position.”