PE 2023: Tan Kin Lian doesn't concede defeat after sample count, but congratulates Tharman for 'success in contest'

SINGAPORE — Soon after a sample count showed a landslide victory for presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam, his rival Tan Kin Lian declined to concede defeat, but offered his congratulations.

He told reporters gathered at his home on Friday (Sept 1) night that he would concede defeat after the final results of the election are announced.

"Although this is just based on a sample count, I wish to send my sincere congratulations to Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his success in this contest, and I'm confident he will be elected as the President of Singapore.

"I wish him all the best in meeting the challenges ahead and I hope he will be able to help bring a better life for the people."

Asked to clarify if he was conceding defeat, he said: "I will concede defeat when the final results are out, but Mr Tharman has certainly got an overwhelming lead as of now, so I would think that he deserves my congratulations."

The sample count, released by the Elections Department Singapore at around 10:40pm, showed that Mr Tharman had received 70 per cent of the votes counted so far, while Mr Tan had gotten 14 per cent. The other candidate Ng Kok Song took 16 per cent of the votes.

Mr Tan also thanked his supporters and family members who had worked hard to help him with his campaign.

"I appreciate your dedicated support towards our common goals. I will now heed the advice of my family to take life easy and live a normal life," he added.

"I will spend more time with my grandchildren. In my free time, I will continue to do my part in voicing the hardships and aspirations of the people through other channels."

Mr Tan disclosed that he had expected to do "much better" in the contest. "But I think election things are uncertain".