Police warn of resurgence of concert ticket scam as at least 462 lose over S$480,000 since January

SINGAPORE — At least 462 victims have fallen victim to a scam involving the sale of concert tickets, with total losses amounting to at least S$480,000 since January this year.

In a press statement on Thursday (July 6), the police said that they have seen a resurgence of this scam variant, with popular international acts such as British band Coldplay and American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift coming to Singapore to perform.

"The police would like to remind the public to be discerning when shopping online, especially when purchasing concert tickets from online third-party resellers," they added.

The police did not mention how many concerts are involved but screenshots they provided showed acts such as Taylor Swift, South Korean girl groups Twice and IVE featuring in the scammers' advertisements.

In this scam variant, the victims would come across advertisements for concert tickets on e-commerce or social media platforms such as Carousell, Xiaohongshu, Facebook, Telegram and Twitter.

They would then approach the scammers through the individual platform’s in-app messaging function. In some cases, they were redirected to messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or WeChat to purchase the tickets.