trending: Resignation letters from PAP and WP politicians get graded by Instagram account; Cheng Li Hui given an ‘F’ grade

SINGAPORE — Resignation letters of Singapore politicians who quit their parties this week have been marked and graded by satirical news account The Mockingbird, amusing netizens and reminding them of secondary school days.

On Monday (July 17), Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui tendered their resignation as MPs and members of the PAP to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Wednesday, Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) MP Leon Perera and senior WP member Nicole Seah resigned from their positions within the party.

Their resignation letters have since been circulating on social media, with many scrutinising their content and giving their take on them.

Taking it to the next level, Instagram account The Mockingbird — which calls itself "Singapore's most reliable satire news source" — 'marked' and graded the resignation letters and posted them on Wednesday.

Their Instagram post has garnered at least 18,000 likes and 130 comments as of Thursday (July 20).

Mr Tan’s letter was given an A- for his “good attempt”.

In the letter, the marker wrote “understatement”, referring to a mistake Mr Tan made in Parliament in which he had used “rude” and “unparliamentary” language.

“Please cite your sources in the future,” the marker wrote at the bottom.