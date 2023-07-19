Further completion delays for 1,000 Punggol BTO units after HDB terminates main contractor’s services due to ‘unsatisfactory progress’

SINGAPORE — The completion dates of some 1,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) units in Punggol Point Cove, already delayed by about six to nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be further pushed back for up to another three months.

This comes after the Housing and Development Board (HDB) terminated the services of the project's main contractor, CKR Contract Services, due to "unsatisfactory" construction progress and its repeated failure to meet targets.

Responding to TODAY’s queries on Wednesday (July 19), HDB said that it had previously informed the flat buyers in March last year that the likely completion date for their new flats would be delayed by about six to nine months.

With the latest development, it said that more time will be required for the completion of five of the six residential blocks in the project, with further delays of about three months to between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. The affected blocks are:

Block 442A (Revised completion date to Q1 2025)

Block 442B (Revised completion date to Q1 2025)

Block 443B (Revised completion date to Q4 2024)

Block 445A (Revised completion date to Q4 2024)

Block 445B (Revised completion date to Q4 2024)

The five blocks have a total of 991 units, while Block 443A, whose competition date would not be expected to be affected, has 188 units.

These are all under Phase 2 of Punggol Point Cove, which was launched for sale in 2019. Phase 1, which started selling in 2018, is constructed by another main contractor.

HDB said that as with majority of BTO projects launched prior to Covid-19, the progress of Punggol Point Cove was impacted by the severe disruption caused by the pandemic, and the tightening of border controls for workers from South Asia which also led to prolonged manpower shortages, in 2020-2021.

However, with most BTO contractors recovering from the effects of the pandemic, HDB has delivered more than 70 per cent of delayed projects.

HDB said that since its first notice to buyers of Punggol Point Cove in March 2022, it had been working closely with the CKR Contract Services to monitor the progress of the works.

However, the progress of Punggol Point Cove Phase 2 has remained slow, and was put on close monitoring by the agency several months ago.

To facilitate construction progress, HDB said it had worked with CKR Contract Services to bring in more workers and also commenced round-the-clock construction works to catch up on the delays.

HDB said: “We have also rendered various assistance measures, including advanced payments, co-sharing of manpower, materials and operating costs, as well as support for the recruitment and accommodation of construction workers.

“However, despite frequent engagements and our best efforts to facilitate the progress of construction works, site progress remained unsatisfactory and the main contractor has repeatedly failed to meet the necessary construction targets.”

CKR Contract Services is also the contractor for other BTO projects Eunos Court and Toh Guan Grove. All blocks in Eunos Court have been completed to-date, while Toh Guan Grove is still on track to be completed by the committed project completion date to flat buyers.

TODAY has reached out to CKR Contract Services for comment.

HDB said the process of procuring the services of a new contractor to come on board in August 2023 to complete the remaining works is ongoing.

The expected delay in completion of the blocks is in view of termination and procurement processes as well as time needed to ensure a smooth transition of the main contractor.

HDB said it has informed flat buyers of Punggol Point Cove Phase 2 on Wednesday on the latest expected completion dates of their blocks.

NEWS ‘DISAPPOINTING’, PLANS HAVE TO BE PUSHED BACK

An affected home buyer, Ms Germaine Chee, told TODAY that the news is “disappointing” as many of her plans have to be pushed back, along with the excitement of finally getting her own home with her partner.

“The delay was expected as we’ve been getting rumours of the termination for quite some time now and seeing how the progress of the construction has been over the past few years," said the 29-year-old sourcer who had applied for a four-room flat in September 2019.

“To be honest, I don’t really believe the delay to only be an additional three months to 4Q 2024. The construction site has barely anything built,” she added.

She said that she had contemplated cancelling her BTO application and get a resale flat instead, but eventually decided against it.

“After all we’ve been anticipating it for almost four years now. We just hope that the new contractor who takes over will really put things up to speed,” Ms Chee said.